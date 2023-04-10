Fremont walked away with one all-Heartland Athletic Conference medal Monday while two other Tigers were just outside of medal range at the Norfolk Country Club.

Beau Shanahan, by way of a scorecard playoff, nabbed an All-HAC placement after shooting a +8, 80, finishing in 13th place.

“He stayed away from the big numbers,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “When he hit a bad shot, he was able to get up and down for par or keep it to a bogey and not let it get to those big numbers that can kind of derail your round.”

Carson Vecera also shot 80, but finished 18th in the standings.

Drake Hull finished one stroke back with a +9, 81, just missing the scorecard playoff.

Tigers finish 8th as a team with a score of 337.

Derrick Meyer rounded out the team score with a +24, 96.

Lincoln Southeast took home the conference title with a +5, 293, led by Gavin Gerch’s individual title winning -3, 69. The Knights occupied three of the top five spots in the individual race.

Fremont will return home Wednesday for a quad with Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk and Papillion-La Vista.