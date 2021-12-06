Sharpshooting not enough in Fremont's loss to Millard West

A scoring lull in the second quarter doomed Fremont against Millard West Saturday in an 80-66 loss to conclude the Early Bird Classic.

The Tigers knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, three coming from the hand of Carter Sintek, who finished with a team-high 25 points on six made triples.

A last second shot by Micah Moore allowed Fremont to hold a 19-17 lead at the end of the first frame.

Millard West outscored Fremont 13-6 in the final three minutes, 30 seconds of the first half to take a 37-30 lead into the locker room.

The Tigers got within six, 39-33, on another Sintek three, only for the Wildcats to put together a 12-4 run ultimately leading to a 58-43 deficit for the Tigers going into the final quarter.

Fremont finished 13 of 23 from range in the loss, with Jackson Cyza knocking down three to finish with 14 points as the second leading scorer.

Drew Sellon, Brady Walter and Brady Millard also hit a shot from range.

Fremont returns to action Saturday on the road against Omaha Benson.

