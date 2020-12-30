'She was kind of unconscious': Lauren Baker scores 17 in the second half to lead Bergan past Ashland-Greenwood

“It may not work great in the first quarter, it may not work great in the second quarter or the third quarter, but by the time the fourth quarter has rolled around we’ve worn on their guards enough that we were able to get some things going,” Pribnow said.

Pribnow highlighted Bojanski’s defensive efforts in harassing Ashland-Greenwood’s guards as a key to the comeback.

Lauren Baker finished with a team-high 21 points with 17 coming in the second half including four of Bergan’s seven 3-pointers for the day.

“None of them were at a juncture where she felt the need to create something,” Pribnow said on the senior's 3-poiners. “It just kind of happened naturally.”

Bergan struggled in the opening quarter, getting doubled up 12-6 after the first eight minutes as the Lady Knights struggled to adjust to the Bluejays' zone defense.

“We haven’t seen a whole lot of zone this year,” Pribnow said. “I think it was more us standing around against it than anything they were doing.”

Ashland-Greenwood’s zone and the Bluejays' knack for breaking the Bergan press allowed the tournament host to amass a lead as large as 11 points before the Lady Knights cut it to eight at the intermission.