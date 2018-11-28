CEDAR BLUFFS – Basketball is in Clay Shepard’s blood.
His grandfather, Wes Shepard, was a successful high school coach at Lincoln Christian. His father, Mark, coached Dawson-Verdon to the boys state tournament in 1989 and is now the superintendent for Fremont Public Schools. Clay’s mom, the former Kim Bennett, was an all-state player at Lincoln Christian.
So it was natural that Clay Shepard, the second oldest of Mark and Kim’s six children – all of which are involved in basketball – would take up coaching the sport.
A three-year starter at Lincoln East High School who went on to play basketball at Midland University under coaches Todd Eisner and Oliver Drake, Shepard is the new boys basketball coach at Cedar Bluffs High School.
He was hired as a math teacher and coach at Cedar Bluffs this spring after teaching one year at Fremont High School. During his time at FHS, Shepard helped out the Tiger girls team coached by Tony Weinandt.
“Even when I was playing, I was always thinking, ‘This is something good I can use when I end up coaching.’” Shepard said. “I knew with my playing career I was going to make it last as long as I could.
“I just asked to help Coach Weinandt. It helped me to see it from that side for a year. Now I guess we’ll see how it goes from a head coaching side of things.”
Shepard utilized the summer months to get acquainted with his new team.
“Two weeks after school got out, we were here almost every morning doing weights, shooting and some individual work,” he said. “That was nice being able to get over here this summer and start getting to know the kids and developing those relationships.”
Shepard inherits a squad that finished 4-19 a year ago and returns all but one starter.
Mason Thiesen is Cedar Bluffs’ leading returning scorer. The 5-foot-9 senior guard averaged 11.6 points a game last season to go along with 2.3 rebounds.
“He’s taking on a little more of a point guard role this year where he’s getting other guys involved,” Shepard said of Thiesen. “That’s something we’ve really been preaching to him and I think he’s bought into that, too, where he knows if other guys start scoring, it makes it a little easier for him to get some shots and he’ll be a little more open.”
Hunter Bacon, a 6-2 junior forward, was the Wildcats’ second leading scorer a year ago when he averaged 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“I expect him to have a big role again this year,” Shepard said. “He’s a guy that’s big but also very athletic. We think he can probably create some mismatches for us.”
Senior forward Lane Siems (5-10) averaged 5.3 points and 6.0 rebounds a game last season. Ethan Schutt, a 6-1 junior forward, was hurt for much of the 2017-18 season. When he was able to play for the Wildcats, Schutt contributed 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Shepard believes 5-6 junior guard Grant Pleskac, one of eight returning letterwinners, can have a bigger role this season on the court.
“I think he had some skills last year and just didn’t have a lot of confidence to go with it,” Shepard said. “Even this fall when they were playing football, he would come up on Sundays and get work in. The biggest thing we talked about was, you can make those moves, just do them confidently.”
Xandir Greve (5-11 guard) will return for his junior season after sitting out last year with an ACL injury.
Other players who Shepard said could contribute for the Wildcats this season include Sebastian Elliasson, a 6-5 senior from Sweden who is new to playing basketball, and Lane Kremlacek, a 6-2 sophomore forward.
Shepard hopes to open up the offense a bit more this season.
“I think we have a couple kids at least who can create off the dribble instead of being in a set offense,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to give them a little more freedom to do that.”
Defense is an area Shepard knows the Wildcats must see improvement in from last season when they gave up an average of 54.3 points a contest.
“They played a lot of zone last year,” Shepard said. “In high school and college, all we ever played was man. That’s something we’re implementing this year and we might take some lumps because of it.”
Changing the overall culture of the program has been a point of emphasis for the new coach.
“The biggest thing has just been creating a positive mindset … and encouraging them when they do something good,” he said. “The guys are buying into it.”
Cedar Bluffs opens the season Thursday with a road game against East Butler.
“With me being a new coach, a lot of times people say, ‘You’ve got a couple years to kind of get things going.’ We’d really like to have a good year because we have a lot back” Shepard said. “(The upperclassmen) have put a lot of hours in the gym and it would be really nice to have a good season for them.”