Shepard notches double-double in HAC quarterfinals

No. 2 seed Fremont rolled into the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals with a 60-43 win over Lincoln North Star Wednesday afternoon.

Fremont pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Navigators 17-6 to transform a 31-27 lead into a 48-33 cushion.

The Lady Tigers outscored North Star 29-16 in the second half.

The first two quarters were a different story with North Star managing to keep pace with the Lady Tigers with the game tied at 15-15 at the end of the first eight minutes followed by Fremont holding just a four-point edge at the intermission.

Sarah Shepard notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor McCabe led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 18 points while Macy Bryant added 10 points.

Fremont moves to 7-1 win the win.

Fremont will take on Lincoln Southwest at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln East. The Silverhawks beat Kearney 43-30 to reach the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Lincoln Pius X and No. X Lincoln East each advanced to the semifinals.

Pius won 69-29 over Norfolk while East claimed a 74-63 win over Lincoln High.

