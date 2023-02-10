Fremont senior Emmalee Sheppard knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute of Thursday’s match-up with Buena Vista.

But it took until midway through the contest for Sheppard to realize the pace she was on.

“It wasn’t until the fifth or sixth one that I was really feeling it because I had been kind of shaky,” Sheppard said.

The senior connected on nine of her 12 shots from beyond the arc, matching the school record and leading to career-high 27 points in a 75-21 win over the Bison.

“We’ve talked about it all year, if someone is hot, get them the ball and the girls did a really good job of that,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.

Her nine three’s matches Taylor McCabe’s 9 of 12 effort against Lincoln Southeast last season in which the Tigers set the state record for made three-pointers in a game with 21.

In the opening five minutes of action, led by Sheppard’s two three’s to kick things off, Fremont built up a 16-0 lead.

It was a far cry from the dozen points the Tigers mustered through three quarters against Millard West in a 45-21 loss Tuesday night.

“We really talked about playing the way that we are capable of playing because the other night we didn’t, for whatever reason,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “Some of the things that we did tonight showed that we are capable of scoring.”

The Tigers held a 30-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A 20-point second quarter set the halftime score at 50-10 in favor of Fremont.

All 10 Fremont players scored in the win. Jenna McClain was the only other Tiger to reach double-figures with 13 points, connecting on 3 of 4 three-point attempts. As a team, Fremont was 50% from beyond the arc (14 of 28).

“We needed that for our confidence,” Flynn said. “ Tonight is going to be a big confidence builder, to score like that and to have everyone score.”

Kate Denker chipped in nine points and Chasity Buschmeyer and Tayler Evans added six.

Fremont (9-10) will begin a three-game gauntlet to end the year Saturday, hosting No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (15-4).

The Tigers’ penultimate regular season is a second road-trip to Kearney (11-9) Tuesday before playing on its home court one final time Thursday against Lincoln Northeast (12-9).

“We want to roll into districts with some confidence where we win those three games or whether we just play well,” Flynn said.

Tip-off for Saturday’s match-up with the Bolts is set for 3:15 p.m.