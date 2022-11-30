Sheppard signs with Midland volleyball

Emmalee Sheppard only has to make a small move both on the court and in town when she transitions to college volleyball next fall.

The Fremont senior signed with Midland Wednesday afternoon during the Tigers' signing ceremony where she will transition to being a full-time defensive specialist.

"It was close to home, they have a great program and the coaches are amazing," Sheppard said on her choice to join the nationally ranked Warriors.

Sheppard played almost every role for Fremont in her four years, but especially in her senior season where she was a Swiss-Army knife for the 21-11 Tigers.

She landed 169 kills, second most on the team, while also digging out 367 attacks and handling 489 serves. At the service line herself, Sheppard landed a team-leading 60 aces.

"I'll do whatever the team needs, but I love to be back in the back row," Sheppard said.

Sheppard, who cracked the varsity line-up in all four-years at Fremont, was an intergal part in helping Fremont return to the state volleyball tournament for the first time in 38 years as a junior, which she said was the highlight of her volleyball career at Fremont.

She also held an offer from fellow GPAC member Morningside and looked into Nebraska Wesleyan and College of Saint Mary before electing to stay close to home.