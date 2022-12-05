Shooting struggles hamper Fremont boys

Offensive struggles hampered Fremont in an 81-31 loss to Elkhorn South Saturday.

The Tigers were 11 of 40 from the field and converted just five of its 23 attempts from three.

The Storm put a sizable margin between the two sides in the opening quarter, jumping out to a 26-11 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.

Elkhorn South's lead ballooned to 38, 57-19, by halftime as Fremont was held to eight points in the second quarter.

The Tigers tallied nine points in the third frame and three points in the fourth.

Mo Bryant led the Tigers with 10 points as the lone Fremont player in double-figures.

Midland-commit Alec Noonan paced the Storm with 21 points.

Fremont returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Friday, facing Omaha Westview.