Show finishes seventh at districts, advances to state tournament

Fremont’s Tyler Show punched his ticket to the Class A state tournament by posting a season-low round Monday at the A-1 district tournament at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.

Show carded a -6, 77, finishing in seventh place.

“He had a great round today and has really managed to peak at the right time,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “His best two scores of the season have been the last two meets. He is trending in the right direction. I’m excited to see what he can do at the state golf tournament next week.”

The junior closed out his even par, 36, front side by alternating birdies and boogies with birdies on hole No. 6 and No. 8.

He posted three pars on the back side.

As a team, Fremont shot a 341, coming up seven strokes shy of matching the Tigers best score of the year for a fifth place finish.

“The guys managed to finish right where we were seeded, and did it with one of our better team scores of the season,” Burg said. “This group really exceeded my expectations this season. I’m excited to get them all back next year and see where that can take us.”

Carson Vecera shot an 86 followed by Alex Riessen’s 88. Beau Shanahan rounded out the team score with a 90.