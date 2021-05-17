 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Show finishes seventh at districts, advances to state tournament
0 comments

Show finishes seventh at districts, advances to state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont’s Tyler Show punched his ticket to the Class A state tournament by posting a season-low round Monday at the A-1 district tournament at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.

Show carded a -6, 77, finishing in seventh place.

“He had a great round today and has really managed to peak at the right time,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “His best two scores of the season have been the last two meets. He is trending in the right direction. I’m excited to see what he can do at the state golf tournament next week.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

The junior closed out his even par, 36, front side by alternating birdies and boogies with birdies on hole No. 6 and No. 8.

He posted three pars on the back side.

As a team, Fremont shot a 341, coming up seven strokes shy of matching the Tigers best score of the year for a fifth place finish.

“The guys managed to finish right where we were seeded, and did it with one of our better team scores of the season,” Burg said. “This group really exceeded my expectations this season. I’m excited to get them all back next year and see where that can take us.”

Carson Vecera shot an 86 followed by Alex Riessen’s 88. Beau Shanahan rounded out the team score with a 90.

Ryder Wynn also competed for the Tigers, carding a 129.

Show will compete at the Class A State tournament at the Norfolk Country Club on May 25 and 26.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News