Show leads FHS at Lincoln Southwest Invitational
  • Updated
Tyler Show led Fremont at the Lincoln Southwest Invitational Tuesday as the Tigers finished with a team score of 365.

Show shot a 83—three stokes off a medalist finish. Show shot a 40 on the front side and a 43 on the back side.

“Tyler really liked how he played today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Felt like he hit it well, maybe even better than his score showed. He has started to lower his scores at the right time of year.”

Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with a 90 followed by Alex Riessen, who shot a 92.

Grady Moeller rounded out the team score with a 100.

Westside won the team with a 310 team score led by individual winner Jacob Hellman, who shot a 70.

Team Scores

1. Westside 310

2. Lincoln Pius X 314

3. Grand Island 321

4. Lincoln East 323

5. Norfolk 326

6. Millard West 333

7. York 335

8. Kearney 339

9. Lincoln Southwest 341

10. Lincoln Southeast 359

11. Fremont 365

12. Beatrice 368

13. Columbus 378

14. Hastings 386

15. Lincoln Northeast 386

16. Lincoln North Star 399

17. Lincoln Southwest JV 399

18. Lincoln High 570

