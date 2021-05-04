Show leads FHS at Lincoln Southwest Invitational

Tyler Show led Fremont at the Lincoln Southwest Invitational Tuesday as the Tigers finished with a team score of 365.

Show shot a 83—three stokes off a medalist finish. Show shot a 40 on the front side and a 43 on the back side.

“Tyler really liked how he played today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Felt like he hit it well, maybe even better than his score showed. He has started to lower his scores at the right time of year.”

Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with a 90 followed by Alex Riessen, who shot a 92.

Grady Moeller rounded out the team score with a 100.

Westside won the team with a 310 team score led by individual winner Jacob Hellman, who shot a 70.

Team Scores

1. Westside 310

2. Lincoln Pius X 314

3. Grand Island 321

4. Lincoln East 323

5. Norfolk 326

6. Millard West 333

7. York 335

8. Kearney 339

9. Lincoln Southwest 341