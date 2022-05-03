Show medals at Lincoln Southwest Invite

Fremont’s Tyler Show took home a medal from Tuesday’s Lincoln Southwest Invite, tying for 11th with a +4, 76, at Highlands Golf Course.

The senior was steady throughout the round, with six bogeys to two birdies on the scorecard.

“He hit 14 of 18 greens and just couldn’t get the putter working today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “He had five three-putts over the course of the day and when you put that together with already shooting a 76. The last couple of meets, he’s hit the ball so well, it’s just a matter of getting some putts to drop.”

Drake Hull’s round was a tale of two sides, shooting a -1, 35, on the backside before coming in with a +9, 43, to shoot an +8, 80.

The freshman started his day on the seventh hole and got the backside at +4 after three holes.

“He had a rocky start before he got to the back nine where he righted the ship and was just cruising right along,” Burg said. “He just had a rough go of it getting in.”

The next nine holes featured two birdies and one bogey before the front side returned where he ended his day with three bogeys and one double.

Alex Riessen added a +13, 85, to Fremont’s team tally while both Carson Vecera and Beau Shanahan entered the clubhouse with a +17, 89. The Tigers finished tied for 10th in the team standings with a 330, matching Norfolk.

“It was a good wake-up call for the guys going into districts,” Burg said.

Fremont was placed in the A-2 district hosted by Grand Island Tuesday along with Bellevue East, Columbus, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Northeast and Papillion-La Vista South. Columbus finished three strokes ahead of the Tigers in Tuesday’s meet. Westside won the team title with a team score of 295, beating out Lincoln Southeast by four strokes.

Thomas Bryson of Lincoln Southeast took home the individual medalist honor with a -3, 69. Fremont will have two more meets before postseason play begins, starting with a quad against Blair, Elkhorn and Bennington Monday, May 9, at River Wilds Golf Course.

