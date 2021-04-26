 Skip to main content
Show paces Tigers at Beatrice Invite
Show paces Tigers at Beatrice Invite

Fremont battled heat and wind at the Beatrice Invite Monday.

The Tigers shot 355 as a team, finishing tenth with just 12 strokes separating the final four team scores.

““This wasn’t the finish we were looking for to start the day, but we shot right around our season average in some pretty windy conditions,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.

Tyler Show shot an 85, placing him in a tie for 28th place and just four strokes back of the top 15.

Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse four strokes back of Show with a 89, earning a four-way tie in 35th place.

“Carson was really steady today,” Burg said. “He is still learning how to play in some of these conditions. Sometimes I forget he is just a freshman, which is a compliment.”

Alex Riessen was a stroke back of Vecera with a 90 followed by Grady Moeller in 40th with a 91.

Gretna won the team title with a score of 322 led by individual winner Colton Stock, who shot a 72.

Fremont will take part in another invitational Thursday at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln.

