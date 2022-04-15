Show, Vecera finish in top 15 at Fremont Invite

Fremont golf took home fifth from the Tigers own Fremont Invite Friday at the Fremont Golf Club.

As a group, Fremont was +34 for the day with a score of 318. Westside won the team title with a 295.

“It was just a good team effort,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “I don’t remember the last time we had a group of guys get under 320. It was a loaded field today with six of the top ten teams in Class A in the field today.”

Tyler Show ended the day with the low round for the Tigers, carding a +3, 74, two strokes back of winner Dylan McCurley of Lincoln Southeast.

“He found the putter,” Burg said. “He told me he had 26 putts today, which is really, really good. That was the difference, that putter had just not been where he wanted it to be these last couple of meets. It helps be back on your home greens.”

Carson Vecera joined Show in the top 15, tying for 12th with a +5, 76.

“He didn’t find a lot of greens in regulation, but found ways to make par,” Burg said. “He just didn’t make big numbers today.”

Drake Hull ended the day in a tie for 21st place, shooting a +10, 81 while Beau Shanahan rounded out the team score with a +16, 87.

Alex Riessen was a stroke back of Shanahan with a +17, 88.

Fremont returns to the course Thursday, April 21, at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

