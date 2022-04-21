 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Show, Vecera notch top 15 finishes

Fremont golf took sixth at the Columbus Invitational Thursday. 

The Tigers shot 328 as a team led by a 12th place finish from Tyler Show. 

The senior needed 77 strokes to get around the course, going one over, 37, on the front side with a birdie on the par five sixth and carding a 40 on the backside. 

Carson Vecera earned himself a medal with a 15th place finish, one stroke back of Show with a 78. Vecera's lone birdie also came on the sixth hole. 

Drake Hull ended the day with an 83 while Beau Shanahan rounded out the team score with a 90. 

Alex Riessen turned in a 93 as the fifth Fremont golfer on the course. 

