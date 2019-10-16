Fremont High School pushed Lincoln Southwest to five sets Tuesday night before the Silver Hawks prevailed 25-27, 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 15-12 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Despite the setback on Dig Pink Night, Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said the Tigers played well against a fellow Heartland Athletic Conference squad. They rallied from a three-point deficit late to win the opening set.
"I thought we played really well for most of the match," she said. "It was probably the best (complete) match that we've played."
Three Tigers finished in double figures for hitting. Ellah Hofer led the way with 11 kills while Hannah Wilson and Grace Williams had 10 apiece.
Williams recorded a team-best five blocks while Hofer finished with three. Freshman libero Emmalee Sheppard had 16 digs.
Wilson had 19 set assists and 14 digs. Hofer added five assists.
Liz Tomlin led the Silver Hawks with 14 kills and Kate Hunzeker contributed seven. Carly Coen added five kills, four blocks and a team-best three ace serves.
Lizzie Ehlers had 23 set assists and teammate Teghan Sullivan recorded 22.
Southwest has now won four matches in a row and is 16-9 on the season.
"It was a great match for us," Kostek said. "Obviously we would've liked to have won, but it was good to play well against a team like Southwest. We're excited to go to (Lincoln) Southeast on Thursday and see if we can play just as well or a little bit better."
The Tigers travel Thursday to face the Lady Knights with the HAC Tournament scheduled for next week.