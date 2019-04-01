Lincoln Southwest soared past Fremont High by pouring in 10 unanswered goals to give the Tigers their fifth loss of the season on Monday afternoon at Christensen Field.
The Silver Hawks controlled the contest throughout, pouring in six goals in the first half before sealing up their sixth victory of the season with another four goals in the second.
The Silver Hawks offensive explosion started early in the first half as senior forward Bryce Wilkinson slipped his first goal past Tigers goalkeeper Reese Franzen at the 1:22 mark.
Wilkinson would then net his second goal of the half in the 19th minute to give Southwest a 3-0 lead after teammate Parker Jeppson earned his first goal of the contest in the 11th minute.
On the other end of the pitch, the Tigers struggled to keep control of possession against the Silver Hawks defense as they found only one shot on goal in the first half which was promptly turned away by Southwest goalkeeper Dylan Tridle.
With Southwest able to control possession throughout most the first half, the goals kept coming as they netted three more in the final 15 minutes of the first half to take a 6-0 lead headed into halftime.
The Silver Hawks’ final three goals in the first half came from Parker Danley, George Brown, and Jeppson.
In the second half, Southwest picked up where it left off in the first as they scored four more goals to earn a mercy rule (10-0) victory in the 79th minute.
Silver Hawks midfielder Justin Knust got the offensive action started for Southwest in the second as he put in two goals of his own—in the 48th and 58th minutes—to expand the lead to 8-0.
Southwest earned its ninth goal on a penalty kick following a hand ball by a Fremont defender in the penalty area in the 61st minute. Then senior Griffin Wilkins ended the game with a goal in the 71st minute.
The Tigers tough loss against Southwest—who moved to 6-2 on the season with the victory—came after a 1-1 showing at a tournament in Norfolk over the weekend.
The Tigers started the tournament strong as they earned a 2-1 victory over North Platte on Saturday.
The Tigers earned a 2-0 lead in the first half before holding off the Bulldogs after giving up a single goal in the second.
With the win over North Platte, Fremont faced off against South Sioux City in the tournament final.
After earning their second victory of the season against North Platte, the Tigers couldn’t find their offensive touch against the Cardinals as South Sioux City earned a 3-0 victory.
With the loss to South Sioux City on Saturday and the loss to Lincoln Southwest on Monday, the Tigers season record drops to 2-6 overall.
They will look to rebound against undefeated Kearney as the 6-0 Bearcats travel to Christensen Field on Thursday.