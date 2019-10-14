Another day, another addition to Nebraska’s walk-on class for 2020.
The latest is Eli Simonson, a lineman at Archbishop Bergan in Fremont. Simonson first picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers after attending Oct. 5’s last-second win against Northwestern and within a week picked Nebraska. He announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday evening.
Simonson is listed at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds on his Hudl profile and plays multiple positions for the Class D Knights. He is also a talented wrestler in the heavyweight division.
Simonson is the seventh known verbal pledge to the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and continues a recent string of commitments. Since the final day of September, five players have joined the class including Fremont High School lineman Keegan Manning, who committed on Thursday evening.