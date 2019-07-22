COLUMBUS -- Brody Sintek tossed a four-hitter to help First State Bank down Waverly 5-1 Monday in an elimination game of the A-6 Seniors district tournament at Pawnee Park.
The win advances the Seniors to a 7 p.m. game Tuesday night against Gretna, the only undefeated team left in the tournament.
Sintek overcame a shaky first inning to improve to 9-0 this summer. Waverly loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but the Wayne State signee got Ian Steinmeyer to ground out to end the inning.
The Seniors chased Waverly starter Maverick Wylder after just two innings. FSB scored a pair of runs in the first and two more in the second to go up 4-0.
In the third, Mitchell Glause led off with a walk against reliever Nolan Brown. He stole second and third before coming in on Dawson Glause's RBI single.
Waverly got its only run in the fourth. Thatcher Kozal led off with a single. A passed ball and a Steinmeyer ground out advanced the runner to third. Easton Hovelsrud's single made it 5-1.
That was it for the Waverly offense as Sintek retired the final 11 batters in a row.
Jackson Gilfry went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored for FSB. Austin Callahan added two singles and one RBI.
FSB suffered a 3-0 loss on Sunday to Cornerstone Insurance of Columbus.
Cornerstone scored all of its runs in the fifth. Tyler Palmer walked and Trey Kobza reached on an error. Brent Beard's RBI single made it 1-0 and Cade Fullner followed with a sacrifice fly. The final run came in on a wild pitch.
Cole Wilcox struck out six and tossed a six-hitter to get the win. Dillon Dix took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings. He four hits and six walks while striking out five. Eli Herink worked a scoreless sixth.
Dawson Glause had two hits while Gilfry, Dix, Callahan and Donnie Mueller had one hit apiece.