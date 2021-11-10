Sintek, Mueller extending baseball careers

A pair of Fremont baseball players will be extending their careers with Carter Sintek headed to South Dakota State and Landon Mueller going to Southeast Community College.

Both played a big role in the Bergan baseball team reaching the state tournament last fall as well as First State Bank Post 20 legion team’s Class A runner-up finish in the summer.

Sintek will head to the Jackrabbits as both a pitcher and an infielder after starring in that role for the Knights.

“I’ve been working for this my whole life,” Sintek said.

The three-sport starter - football, basketball, baseball - knew that he wanted to be on the diamond at the collegiate level early on in the recruiting process.

“I just like baseball better, it’s my favorite sport,” Sintek said. “I didn’t really put myself out there for football or basketball.”

Mueller elected to go the junior college route to allow himself more time to blossom.

“Southeast just felt like the best school for me,” Mueller said. “They are sending a lot of guys to D1 schools and it just seemed like the best place for me to get better.”

Getting to that next level is the ultimate end goal for Mueller.

“Division I is a really big dream of mine and I just felt like going JUCO is the best way to get there,” Mueller said.

