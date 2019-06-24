GRAND ISLAND — Brody Sintek tossed a no-hitter to lead First State Bank to a 4-0 win over Home Federal on Saturday in the opening game of a Seniors doubleheader.
Home Federal handed First State its first loss of the season by winning the second game 4-1.
In the opener, Sintek struck out seven and walked three as the Seniors improved to 12-0.
“Brody has put together a really solid summer thus far and that continued today,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
First State’s first three batters, Donnie Mueller, Dillon Dix and Austin Callahan, scored to give Sintek all the run support he would need. The Seniors collected four hits and took advantage of two Home Federal errors in the inning.
FSB tacked on another run in the second off of losing pitcher Rans Sanders.
Sintek only needed 92 pitches to notch the no-hitter.
“He was dominate and we played really well defensively,” Hayden said.
Mueller led First State’s offense with a double and a single. He scored twice. Dix and Callahan had a single and a RBI apiece. Eli Herink and Jackson Gilfry had one hit each while Mitchell Glause had a single and a RBI.
The Seniors broke to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game when Dix drove in Mueller. Home Federal answered with two in the second on a RBI single by Braden Robinson and a run-scoring ground out by Ace McKinnis.
Grand Island finished the scoring in the third with runs from Sanders and Blake Leiting.
Gilfry had three hits, including a double, for FSB. Brennan Callahan added two while Mueller, Dix, Herink and Dawson Glause had one apiece.
Javier Cruz got the win. He allowed nine hits and an unearned run while throwing a complete game. He struck out six.
Dillon Dix also went the distance for First State. He allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Home Federal moves to 9-13 with the split. FSB, 12-1, will host Lincoln Pius at 7:30 on Tuesday night at Schilke Field.