Sintek tosses shutout in win over Lincoln East

Carter Sintek tossed five shutout innings as Bergan beat Lincoln High 10-0 in five innings Tuesday night.
The junior struck out 11 and yielded just two hits in the complete game effort.
Sintek also gave the Knights the only run they’d need on the night, doubling in the bottom of the first to score Dawson Glause for the first of four runs in the frame.
Camden McKenzie launched a two-out double to score a pair of runs then came into score on a passed ball.
Bergan tacked on two more runs in the second to extend the Knights lead to 6-0.
Sintek notched an RBI with a sacrifice fly then Cal Janke brought in a run with an RBI single.
Jax Sorensen started the scoring in the fifth, racing around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
Three-straight singles pushed the Knights to the edge of ending the game early before a Lincoln High error allowed Connor Richmond to score from third to reach the run-rule with one out in the frame.
The win snaps a two-game losing skid for Bergan, who fell 7-4 Monday against Lincoln East.
The Knights scored first as Sitnek turned a triple by Richmond into a run with a single to left field.
Lincoln East answered back with two runs in the bottom of the second with a sole home run in addition to taking advantage of a Knights error.
Brady Benson plated the equalizing run in the second, singling in McKenzie, who opened the frame with a double.
The Knights regained the lead in the top of the third with Sintek starting things off with a triple before scoring on a McKenzie ground ball than was misplayed by East’s shortstop.
The lead was short lived as East plated a run in the home half of the inning to tie the game at 3-3.
Bergan answered an East run in the bottom of the fourth with a run in the top of the fifth to keep the game tied.
The Spartans broke the game open in the sixth with a lead-off home run to go ahead 5-4 then a pair of runs on a double with two runners on.
Brenton Pitt was tagged for the loss, throwing 2 ⅓ innings in relief of starter Glause, who went three innings.
Hunter Mueller came on for two outs in the sixth inning.
Bergan host Mount Michael Friday for their next game.