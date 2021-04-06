Sintek tosses shutout in win over Lincoln East

Lincoln East answered back with two runs in the bottom of the second with a sole home run in addition to taking advantage of a Knights error.

Brady Benson plated the equalizing run in the second, singling in McKenzie, who opened the frame with a double.

The Knights regained the lead in the top of the third with Sintek starting things off with a triple before scoring on a McKenzie ground ball than was misplayed by East’s shortstop.

The lead was short lived as East plated a run in the home half of the inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Bergan answered an East run in the bottom of the fourth with a run in the top of the fifth to keep the game tied.

The Spartans broke the game open in the sixth with a lead-off home run to go ahead 5-4 then a pair of runs on a double with two runners on.

Brenton Pitt was tagged for the loss, throwing 2 ⅓ innings in relief of starter Glause, who went three innings.

Hunter Mueller came on for two outs in the sixth inning.

Bergan host Mount Michael Friday for their next game.

