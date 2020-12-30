Sintek's 28 leads Fremont to first win

Carter Sintek scored a season-high 28 points to lead Fremont to its first victory of the season Wednesday night as the Tigers toppled Columbus 50-41 in the consolation bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Sintek went 11 of 18 from the field hitting four of his nine 3-pointers—all of Fremont’s made 3-pointers for the game—while going 7 of 9 inside the arc.

Fremont jumped on the Discoverers early, striking out an 18-9 lead in the opening quarter.

Columbus reeled in the Tigers to 26-19 by halftime.

Fremont’s lead slimmed down to six points, 34-28, by the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers exploded for 16 points in the final frame to pull away from Columbus.

Dawson Glause added seven points as the Tigers second-leading scorer.

Fremont will see Columbus again in their next game, hosting the Discoverers on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

