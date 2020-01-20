BELLEVUE — Fremont High School’s comeback attempt Saturday at Bellevue East was curtailed by Joey Skoff.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard for the Chieftains scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the final quarter to help East down the Tigers 71-64. Skoff hit 11 of 16 shots from the field and went 14 of 19 from the free throw line. He also grabbed three rebounds.
The Tigers, who trailed 49-42 entering the final quarter, fell behind by as many as 14 points in the last period, but Carter Sintek’s two free throws narrowed the gap to 62-56 with 2:45 left.
The Chieftains responded with an 8-0 run that ended when Caden Curry converted a traditional three-point play with :52 left that pulled the Tigers to within 70-59.
Sintek, who led Fremont with 19 points, hit four of his five 3-point field goals in the opening period to help the Tigers to an 18-18 tie. East went on a 12-4 run to open the second quarter that was capped by two Gage Dengel free throws with 3:50 left. LaVonte Howard’s basket put BE up 41-26 with with :08 remaining, but Mossimo Lojing drained a 3 at the buzzer for the Tigers to trim the deficit to 41-29.
Lojing finished with 17 points, including 11 in the final period. Curry added 12.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tigers, 1-12, play Friday night at Lincoln Southeast. East, 4-6, plays that night at Gretna.
Box Score
Fremont 18 11 13 21 — 64
Bellevue East 18 23 8 22 — 71
Bellevue East — Joey Skoff 36, Ater Louis 11, LaVonte Howard 8, Gage Dengel 10, Jake Burlingame 4, Tre Norman 2.
Fremont — Carter Sintek 19, Mossimo Lojing 17, Caden Curry 12, Travis Johnson 2, Sam Gifford 2, Mark Mendoza 6, Micah Moore 6.