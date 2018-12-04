Grant Bertucci didn’t start on Tuesday night against Fremont High School, but the senior guard for Omaha Skutt made a big impact for the SkyHawks.
Bertucci scored 19 points, including 12 in the first half, to lead Skutt to a 69-36 win over the Tigers. The win improves the SkyHawks to 2-0 while the Tigers fall to 0-3.
“They (the Skyhawks) do a nice job,” Fremont coach Mark Williams said. “The Bertucci kid really came out and shot it well. We lost him a few times and he made us pay each time we lost him. Give them a lot of credit. We’re going through some growing pains. We’re young and there is no substitute for experience and that is what we’re trying to gain.”
Fremont led early, but the SkyHawks went up 8-7 when Tyson Gordon connected on a 3-point basket with 3:30 left in the opening quarter. Fremont regained the lead on the strength of a Pacey Queen basket and a 3 by Austin Callahan, but the Skyhawks got a hoop from 6-foot-6 TJ Skradski to lead 13-12 entering the second quarter.
Bertucci heated up as he drained a trio of 3-point baskets that put the SkyHawks up 26-18 midway through the second quarter. The deficit for FHS grew to 13 points when Jake Kudron connected on a trey for the Skyhawks in the closing seconds of the half.
Heineman, who has been bothered by a knee injury, finished with a team-best 13 points. He had nine in the opening half.
“I thought Jake did a lot of good things,” Williams said.
Skutt opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run that was capped by a traditional three-point play by Gordon. Dillon Dix ended the drought for the Tigers with a pair of free throws, but FHS couldn’t pull any closer.
“We have to play a little more structured and maintain possession and try to play better defense,” Williams said. “I’m disappointed in how our defense broke down. We got outran a couple of times. ... I have to do a better job of getting our kids ready and we have to eliminate the unforced errors.”
Dix had five points for the Tigers and Pacey Queen added four.
Skradski had 15 while Gordon added 13 for the SkyHawks.
Fremont will host Grand Island at 7:30 Friday night.
Box Score
Omaha Skutt 13 22 13 11 — 69
Fremont 12 10 4 10 — 36
Omaha Skutt — Grant Bertucci 19, Tyson Gordon 13, Jake Kudron 7, Mason Cushing 5, Charlie Fletcher 2, Luke Skar 4, TJ Skradski 15, Ryan Doble 4.
Fremont — Jake Heineman 13, Dawson Glause 3, Caden Curry 3, Edvin Cortave 2, Austin Callahan 3, Dillon Dix 5, Aidan Queen 3, Pacey Queen 4.