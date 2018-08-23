ARLINGTON -- Trevor Smailys saw the look every day at practice during the 2017 football season. The Arlington High School senior also saw it on nine consecutive Friday nights last fall. The look, Smailys says, mixes a hint of fear with heaps of resignation and a trace of dread.
It didn't matter whether he was coming at opposing defenders as a lead blocker, or as a ball carrier, would-be tacklers all looked the same when the 5-foot-10 and 170-pound Smailys came barreling toward them: Their shoulders slumped, faces sagged and bodies tensed in anticipation of the collision to come.
"It's like doing something you know is going to be unpleasant, but you do it anyway," Smailys said. "That's a good look to see from the opposing defense. I would like to say that tacklers' faces look scared all the time, because that would make my job a lot easier."
It certainly would, and Smailys hopes to see that look a lot more in 2018.
Smailys, who started the first seven games at fullback and the last two at tailback last year, ended his junior season gaining 360 rushing yards on 73 carries. Just like the look, Smailys expects those rushing numbers to go up in 2018 as well.
Arlington Coach Steven Gubbels said Smailys gives "100-percent on every snap." He said that's why Smailys started every game in the backfield last year and will be more of a primary ball carrier this season.
"His skill sets and work ethic are what led him to the varsity field as a junior last season," Gubbels said. "We will call upon his experience to help our offense this fall."
As the Eagles prepare for their season-opener at West Point-Beemer on Aug. 24, Smailys said he's excited to be Arlington's featured running back in 2018.
"I feel like it's going to be tough," Smailys said, "but I think I can handle the extra reps and work. I'm ready for the challenge."
The reason for that confidence stems from the amount of time Smailys spent in the weight room during the off-season. Smailys said he's improved his bench press from 185 pounds (in 2017) to 225 (in 2018) and his squat went from 270 to 340.
"I have gotten a lot stronger and heavier this year," Smailys said. "I think that will help my body take the pounding a running back receives a little better this season."
Smailys is confident that he can become the Eagles latest 1,000-yard rusher, just like his brother Jonathan did for AHS back in 2013 and 2014. A total of 12 Arlington running backs have become 1,000-yard rushers over the last 15 years.
"I want to be able to help my team win every game this year," Smailys said, "even if that means rushing for 1,000 yards and scoring a touchdown a game."
Coach Gubbels believes that's a real possibility because he sees plenty of similarities between the Smailys brothers.
"Without a doubt, Jonathan and Trevor are among the toughest running backs we have had here over the years, and we have had a lot of good ones," Gubbels said. "Like his brother, Trevor is capable of taking a lot of carries in a game and is also a very capable blocker, especially given he spent a season in the fullback role of our offense (as a junior)."