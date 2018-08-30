A veteran crew along with some talented newcomers have Fremont High School girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina optimistic about the 2018 season.
The Tigers open the season Friday night in the Augustana Twilight Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We’re definitely excited about the fall and we’re definitely ready to race,” said Smrcina, who is beginning his third year as the Tigers’ coach. “As a group, you can only compete against each other for so long before you are ready to go against other teams. I think we’re hungry and ready to get going.”
The Tigers qualified for the 2017 state cross country meet last October, but had some misfortune as two runners were unable to finish the race. Fremont finished 11th in the team standings, but lost only one runner to graduation (Karla Zavala).
“It was great to get to state, but the girls want to do more than just be there,” Smrcina said. “We want to be competitive and obviously we had some tough things happen there with two not finishing. I think it left a sour taste in our mouths. The girls weren’t happy with the way last year ended and they are eager to redeem themselves.”
A pair of Tigers — sophomore Mara Hemmer and junior Myia Johnson — cracked the top 30 at state. Hemmer was 26th while Johnson was 30th. Sophomores Emily Nau and Lauren Wolfe and junior Madi Ustohal also competed at the Kearney Country Club.
Johnson and Nau also ran on Fremont’s 3,200-meter relay team that placed sixth at the Class A state track meet in May. They were joined on the team by Zavala and Shelby Bracker, who is beginning her sophomore year.
“Getting a sixth-place state medal was a big deal for us,” Smrcina said. “Karla graduated, but I think for the other girls it was important to show them that they are continuing to work their way up into that top tier of teams. It was a nice way to end the school year and kick started things for us in the summer.”
Johnson is one of the most experienced runners on the squad. She has joined seniors Avery Decker, Kennedy Jones and Juanita Mendoza in providing leadership.
“I think as Myia has gotten older, she has become more confident and has discovered how to lift others up,” Smrcina said. “That is the true definition of a leader.”
Johnson, Nau and freshman Elli Dahl have been at the front of the pack during the Tigers’ summer training.
“Those three are training at a very high level right now,” Smrcina said.
Hemmer has been slowed recently by an illness, but has been solid during offseason workouts.
“She took her intensity for summer training to an entirely new level,” the coach said. “She is a little under the weather right now, but she’ll be in our top pack as soon as she is healthy.”
Smrcina said Dahl broke the eighth-grade school record for the 1,600 last spring.
“She’ll surprise a lot of people,” he said. “I think that front group, including her, will do some special things this fall.”
Another freshman, Alex Sasse, has also been bothered by an illness, but has promising potential.
“She is as tough of a customer as they come,” Smrcina said.
Bracker is coming off a good track season and is expected to be in the varsity mix.
“I think she’ll rise to the occasion this fall,” Smrcina said.
Junior Aubrey Rathke, Decker, Ustohal and freshman Mia Wagner are also contending for the top seven spots.
Wagner is part of a talented freshman class that also includes Lucy Dillon and Avry LaFavor.
“They are young and new to the sport, for the most part,” Smrcina said. “But they would be on varsity for a lot of Class A schools.”
Smrcina believes the competition for the varsity spots will only make the Tigers, who are ranked seventh in Class A, better. They open their season at a meet that is new on the schedule.
“It is a meet that is unique and will have teams that normally we don’t see,” Smrcina said. “We can just focus on our race. I think it is a special opportunity for the kids and they are excited about it.”