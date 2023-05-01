The soccer season drew to a close Saturday for both the Fremont boy's and girl's teams lost in their district tournament games.

The Fremont boys lost 1-0 to Lincoln High in the A-3 district tournament, conceding the lone goal of the match to Hector Xolo in the 61st minute.

The Tigers went without a win on the year, finishing 0-13.

The girl's team took a similar loss, losing 1-0 to Millard North in the opening round of the A-7 tournament.

They too gave up a goal in the second half, which would stand as the only score on the day.

The Tigers finish the year with a 5-9 record.