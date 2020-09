× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont junior varsity softball started the week with three wins, dispatching Norfolk 5-4 Monday and Lincoln Pius X 14-13 and 5-0 Tuesday.

Bethany Miller and Emma Tucker each had two hits for the Tigers against Norfolk.

Miller continued her hot hitting Tuesday, going 4-for-4 with a double and a triple in game one against Pius and 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits in game two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0