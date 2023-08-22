OMAHA—The only thing hotter than the heatwave sweeping across the state might be Fremont softball’s start to the season.

The Tigers are off to a 4-0 start, picking up the Omaha Bryant Invite title along the way after taking down Elkhorn North 8-2 in the championship game Saturday afternoon.

“Just beating Elkhorn North, beating a good team, is good for our confidence to know that we can compete with good teams,” said Fremont coach Katie McClain. “The caliber of opponent is going to go up as our season moves on, but just knowing that you can compete with teams that are well coached and can hit.”

The senior heavy bunch brings back a majority of their line-up from last fall’s 28-13 squad.

“I am super excited about this group because we return seven starters and two players off the bench that also have experience,” McClain said. “That experience is big. We’ve seen Class A pitching, we know we can hit Class A pitching.”

The biggest replacement will be in the pitcher’s circle with the graduation of three-year ace Ella Cooper.

“We have three pitchers that will see a lot of rotation,” McClain said. “We’ll use them when we need them.”

Makenna McGee, Ayla Matheny and Megan Thomson have all gotten work in the early part of the season.

While a rotation of arms will be different than previous year’s typical complete games from Cooper, McClain feels that the Tigers can continue to have strong outings from their staff.

“When it comes to our pitchers, if they can hit spots we’re going to get to where we need to pitch to these girls and I think that’ll make a difference,” McClain said.

McGee has picked up the bulk of the work thus far for Fremont.

“Makenna had some time in the circle last year to get ready for this year,” McClain said.

Last year, she made 18 appearances with a 7-6 record.

In her senior campaign, McGee is off to a 3-0 start, earning wins against Lincoln Northeast in the season opener, Omaha Central and Elkhorn North in the Omaha Bryant tournament.

Against the Wolves, McGee displayed a deceptive change-up, which helped rack up seven strikeouts including five spread across the final two innings.

“It really worked and kept them off-balance,” McClain said.

The offense has done their part in the early going as well, averaging nearly a dozen runs per game.

“We are looking for good at-bats and once you get good at-bats, things are going to fall in our favor,” McClain said.

Avery Gossett was the spark in the season opener, launching two home runs and walking twice in a 9-4 win over the Rockets.

The junior is coming off a year in which she hit .402 on 45 hits with 12 home runs.

Fremont rolled through the early portion of the Omaha Bryant tournament, beating Omaha South 13-0 in three innings and Omaha Central 16-4 in three innings before getting to Elkhorn North.

“We did a lot of getting runners on and getting timely hits,” McClain said.

Karina Capron provided what would prove to be the only offense necessary in the championship game with a three-run opposite field home run in the top of the third inning.

The Wolves answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Fremont returned its lead to three runs, 5-2, in the top of the fourth. Jocelyn Limbach started a string of four-straight hits with a double. Singles by Thomson and Jenna McClain both drove in runs.

Mia Cortes pounced on the first pitch she saw in the fifth inning for a solo home run to start a three-run fifth inning.

Jenna McClain capped her day with her third hit and second RBI to make it 7-2, hammering a line drive through the Elkhorn North shortstop’s glove. Capron followed by drilling a line drive up the middle, which bounced off the Wolves’ pitcher, to bring in Sydney Glause.

Fremont softball schedule

Aug. 24 at Kearney, DH

Aug. 26 Blair Invite

Aug. 28 at Bellevue East

Aug. 31 at Lincoln East, DH

Sept. 2 Norfolk Invite

Sept. 5 vs. Norfolk, DH

Sept. 7 vs. Lincoln High, DH

Sept. 12 at Lincoln Pius X, DH

Sept. 14 vs. Lincoln Southeast, DH

Sept. 18 at Columbus, DH

Sept. 19 at Grand Island, DH

Sept. 21 Omaha Bryan Triangular

Sept. 23 Lincoln Southeast Invitational

Sept. 26 vs. Lincoln Southwest, DH

Sept. 28 at Lincoln North Star, DH

Sept. 30 HAC Tournament