Sorensen breaks out with two homers as Fremont survives elimination game

Emma Sorensen broke out of her district slump to blast two home runs in the final two innings of Fremont’s 12-9 comeback win over Grand Island in the Class A District 4 championship play-in game Thursday.

The senior went 0-for-6 in the Tigers' first two games of districts, striking out in every plate appearance.

“It was a lot, but I knew I had confidence in myself and my teammates had confidence in me to bounce back,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen came through when Fremont needed her, sending a two-run shot out over the center field fence to complete an eight-run comeback effort by the Tigers spread across three innings of work.

“It was right down the middle, so I had to take the opportunity to hit it,” Sorensen said.

The Tigers found themselves starting at a seven-run deficit after an error-plagued third inning allowed the Islanders to lead 7-0.

It was déjà vu from the two team’s meeting Wednesday as Fremont struggled to defend against Grand Island’s bunts, committing five errors in the frame.

“We knew that this could be it and that we really wanted it and that we had to dig deep and give it all that we had,” Sorensen said.

In another mirror of Wednesday’s game, it was Maggie McClain that got the Tigers' offense going.

Her single with a pair of runners aboard put Fremont on the scoreboard at 7-1 in the top of the fourth.

The Tigers' offense started cooking in the fifth with Sorensen drawing a lead-off walk and Mallory Schleicher singling.

Ella Cooper sent a double to the fence to score Sorensen. Kylie Phillips followed with a single to center, plating two and bringing the Tigers within striking distance.

Mackenzie Kinning blasted the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for a two-run bomb to trim Fremont’s deficit to a run, 7-6, setting up Sorensen's go-ahead blast.

Fremont never trailed after taking the lead in the sixth.

The Tigers put up two more runs in the frame after Sorensen’s homer with Jaiden Rensch singling in a run and Adisyn Mendlik producing a run with a hard line drive to short that was dropped.

Sorensen got to duplicate her efforts in the seventh, leading off the frame with a solo shot to center, extending Fremont’s lead to 11-7.

“It was the same pitch, right down the middle,” Sorensen said.

Kinning added Fremont’s final run of the game, plating Cooper, who reached on a double, with a single down the left field line.

Grand Island got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, two-run home run before Cooper shut the door with her 11th strikeout of the day.

