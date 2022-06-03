Sorensen homers twice, Mueller fans 15 in First State Bank win

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors tallied 11 runs in the final three innings to get past Rapid City Post 320 12-6 on the opening day of the Veterans Classic Thursday.

Brandt Phillips started the barrage of offense in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 2-2 with one swing of the bat, sending a blast over the centerfield fence.

Two batters later, Jax Sorensen matched Phillips, launching a home run over the left field fence to give First State Bank the lead for good.

An error on a fly ball hit by Carter Sintek brought in two more runs. Sintek scored on a passed ball to cap off the five-run frame for Post 20.

Phillips got the offense rolling again in the sixth, singling then coming into score on a single off the bat of Cooper Weitzel.

Sorensen rocketed his second home run of the day to score Weitzel and extend Post 20's lead to 9-2.

Sorensen finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Doubles by Jackson Cyza and Weitzel both plated a run in the top of the seventh with Cyza's scoring Sintek, who reached on a lead-off single, and Weitzel bringing in Phillips, who drew a walk.

Dom Escovedo capped the Post 20's scoring efforts with a single to score Weitzel.

Landon Mueller was electric for First State Bank in his second start of the summer, striking out 15 - including a stretch of seven-straight K's - in 6 2/3 innings of work, allowing just one hit while walking three.

The lone hit he allowed came in the seventh, a lead-off single, which eventually turned into a run on a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning.

Jariel Ortiz was tasked with securing the final out, doing so after allowing four hits and three runs.

First State Bank drew first blood as Julies Cortes reached on a drop third strike, then came into score on an error on a Quinn Gossett ground ball.

Post 320 over took Post 20's early lead in the second, working two walks off of Mueller, both resulting in runs followed by errors by the First State Bank defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0