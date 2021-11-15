Sorensen nets hat-trick in win over Westside

Fremont hockey won a shootout with Westside Sunday, with the Tigers claiming a 6-3 victory.

Both sides traded goals in the opening period out to a 2-2 tie. Ty Hallberg and Jax Sorensen both found the back of the net to keep things even.

Westside briefly regained the lead before Fremont rattled off three-straight goals to open up a 5-3 lead at the end of the second period.

Jacob TenKley equalized things after the Warriors tallied the first goal of the period, finishing an assist from Max Smith.

Sorensen needed just two seconds to finish his hat-trick, scoring at the 4:11 mark and the 4:10 mark, both off of feeds from Hunter Griffis.

TenKley added the finishing touch on the win with a goal with 1:08 left.

In the net, Aiden Wesemann finished with 12 saves.

Fremont will host the Lincoln Capitals at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Sidner Ice Arena.

