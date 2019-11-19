In a battle of the top two teams in the Omaha High School Hockey Club League, Fremont downed Millard West 2-1 recently at the Sidner Ice Arena.
The game was scoreless for the first two periods before both teams broke through in the third
Jax Sorensen of Fremont opened the scoring. His goal off a Hunter Griffis assist gave the Tigers a 1-0 advantage with 9:09 left in the game.
West answered, however, with 5:03 left. Clayton Kriha scored off an Evan Christensen assist.
You have free articles remaining.
With 2:20 remaining, Jax Sorensen scored again. This goal was assisted by Griffis and Spencer Sorensen.
Chandler Doray had 15 saves for Fremont. Eli Morrison had 14 saves for West. Both teams had 16 shots on goal.
The win improves Fremont to a league best 7-1-1 record. West falls to 7-2-1 while Creighton Prep is third at 5-2-2. Omaha Metro is fourth at 5-3-1.
The Tigers return to action at 7:30 on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha when they take on Papillion. On Sunday, Fremont will host Millard South at 6 p.m. at Sidner.