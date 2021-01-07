Sorensen's hattrick pulls Fremont past Westside

The Fremont hockey team knocked off Westside 5-3 Wednesday at Baxter Arena behind a hattrick from Jax Sorensen.

Sorensen scored the lone goal of the opening period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead off a feed from Hunter Griffis.

Alex Negus extended Fremont's lead to 2-0, finishing off a pass from Sorensen.

Westside scored the next two goals to tie the game up at 2-2.

Reese Franzen tallied a short handed goal to push Fremont back in front 3-2.

Sorensen netted his second goal and the second shorthanded goal of the night midway through the third period to give the Tigers a two-goal cushion.

Sorensen finished off Fremont's

Westside added on final goal with two minutes left after pulling their goalie to get the deficit back to two goals.

Fremont goalie Aaron Petty finished the night with 13 saves on 16 shots.

The Tigers are 9-4-1 on the year.

Fremont hosts Omaha Metro at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sidney Ice Arena.

