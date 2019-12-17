LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast downed Fremont High School 44-27 in a Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling dual Monday night.
Garret Moser of the Tigers, who won all five of his matches by pins during the Chieftain Duals on Saturday, continued his winning ways against the Knights. He beat Nate Folmer by an 8-2 decision.
Orlando Estrada, Kayden Garges and Kade Richardson won matches by pins for the Tigers.
Estrada, at 113, won by fall in 2:00 against Rafael Lima Martinez. Garges beat Dyllon Bel in :44 at 195 while Richardson prevailed in 1:11 against Owen Anthony at 285.
Fremont’s other wins came from Jacob Marsh, at 152, and Tommy Wentz, at 160.
Southeast won the junior varsity dual 31-22.
Titus Richardson pinned Frenzston Nguyen in :30 at 285. Benny Alfaro pinned Jake Folmer in 4:30 at 195 while Brandon Estrada won by fall in 1:55 at 220 against Keaton Peters.
Nathan Taylor of the Tigers won a 16-6 major decision over Ibrahim Al-Fenin at 152.
Box Score
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 44, FREMONT 27
106 — Jack Reis, LSE, pinned Knudsen, 4:55. 113 — Orlando Estrada, Fremont, pinned Rafael Lima Martinez, 2:00. 120 — Dorsey McCurdy, LSE, won by forfeit. 126 — Caleb Durr, LSE, won by major dec. over Sebastian Villagomez, 12-3. 132 — Jose Hinz, LSE, won by major dec. over Felix Bernal, 11-3. 138 — Taye Hill, LSE, pinned Brody Robinson, 1:21. 145 — Cade Kennett, LSE, pinned Jose Leon, 1:14. 152 — Jacob Marsh, Fremont, won by sv-1 over Peyton Haupt, 7-6.60 — Tommy Wentz, Fremont, dec. Brogan Zegers, 13-8. 170 — John Friendt, LSE, pinned Austin Settles, 1:50. 182 — Max McClatchey, LSE, pinned Seth Redding, 5:39. 19 5— Kayden Garges, Fremont, pinned Dyllon Bell, :44. 220 — Garret Moser, Fremont, dec. Nate Folmer, 8-2. 285 — Kade Richardson, Fremont, pinned Owen Anthony, 1:11.