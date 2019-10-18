LINCOLN -- Lincoln Southeast down Fremont High School 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 in prep volleyball Thursday night.
"We dug ourselves a hole a couple of times and fought back a couple of times," Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. "We just weren't able to stay at the aggressive level we needed."
Grace Williams led the Tigers with 11 kills, four digs, two aces and three blocks.
"Grace had a great match," Kostek said.
Hannah Wilson finished with 18 set assists, 11 digs and five kills. Ellah Hofer floored five kills and added three aces and two blocks.
Freshman libero Emmalee Sheppard had 18 digs.
The Tigers fall to 13-15 while Southeast improves to 18-13. Fremont will play at 6 Monday night against Grand Island at Al Bahe Gymnasium in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.