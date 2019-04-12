Cassie Nash scored four goals to lead Lincoln Southeast to a 10-0 win over Fremont High School in girls soccer Thursday.
The Lady Knights scored seven times in the first half and closed the game out with three in the second.
“We worked hard at possession when we got the ball, but Southeast did a great job of using their strengths against ours,” Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said. “We are good at the offsides trap. In the last three games we have set the offsides trap and average of 13 times per game. Unfortunately, they scouted us well and knew that this is one of the ways that we run our defense.”
Trinity Babcock had two goals while Chloe Heller, Kieran Burkey, Kira Kainins and Kaeding Rassfeld had one goal apiece.
“It doesn’t feel good at all to fall this hard, but we’re building a new program here so we are going to have to hit bottom before we get better,” Wiese said. “We still hold our girls to high expectations, even if it means we have to take a tough loss like this one.”
Southeast improves to 7-1 while the Tigers fall to 1-7.