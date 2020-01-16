The Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team played the role of spoiler Thursday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Fremont High was seconds away from picking up its 12th win of the season, but the Silver Hawks kept fighting until the end and defeated the Tigers 42-40. It was the second straight loss for No. 4 Fremont, which fell to Lincoln East on Saturday.
Trailing 42-40, the Silver Hawks missed a baseline jumper with about 10 seconds to play which would have tied the game. An offensive rebound by Katie Carpenter extended the possession for Lincoln Southwest, though, and the Silver Hawks eventually found Kate Dilsaver open behind the arc.
Dilsaver then drained a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to give No. 9 Lincoln Southwest (7-6) the two-point win.
The Silver Hawks held an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers then outscored Southwest 19-6 in the second quarter to build a 26-14 halftime advantage.
FHS went into the final quarter owning a 34-26 lead. The Silver Hawks charged back with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 34-34 with 4 minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by sophomore Macy Bryant with 2:03 left gave the Tigers a 38-34 lead.
Southwest then outscored Fremont 8-2 down the stretch for the victory.
Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe, who had been averaging 21.4 points a contest for the Tigers, was held scoreless during the loss. Prior to Thursday’s night’s game, McCabe’s lowest point total in a game this season was 12 points.
Sydney Golladay and Sarah Shepard each scored 11 points to lead Fremont. Charli Earth had 10 while Bryant and Lexi Glosser added five and three points, respectively.
Dilsaver paced the Silver Hawks with 17 points. Carpenter and Karyn Lang each contributed six points.
Fremont will look to get back on track Saturday when it plays at Bellevue East. The varsity girls game is set to tip off at 3 p.m.