OMAHA -- Lincoln Southwest ended Fremont High School's season on Tuesday night in the A-7 district volleyball tournament at Omaha Marian.
The Silver Hawks defeated the Tigers for the third time this season by picking up a 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 victory. Southwest was scheduled to play Millard North for the district title on Wednesday night, but results weren't available at press time.
The Tigers stretched the Silver Hawks to five sets during a match earlier this season in Fremont. Southwest also won the match-up between the two squads in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last week.
"We had talked about how hard it is to beat a team three times and just about playing our game," Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. "We tried to turn that into more of a positive that it was our turn."
After Southwest won the first two sets, the Tigers jumped to a 7-1 lead in the third. LSW rallied, though, as a Shaylee Myers kill tied it at 12. After Southwest scored four straight points, Ellah Hofer of the Tigers made it 16-13 with a kill.
Teghan Sullivan's ace serve put Southwest up 20-14, but the Tigers clawed back. Elise Estudillo's kill cut the deficit to 21-17.
Fremont staved off match point 24-19 when Grace Williams recorded a block, but a Fremont service error closed the match.
"We did scrap and battle in a lot of places with our defense," Kostek said. "The sad thing is that we didn't block well at all, which is a bummer because we had been doing pretty well at that."
Hofer and Hannah Wilson combined for 16 set assists. The latter also had 10 digs.
Estudillo, Williams and Mya Bolden had four kills apiece.
Myers led Southwest with 13 kills while Carrie Holsteen had eight. Myers also had four aces while Sullivan had two.
The Tigers end their season at 15-18.
"We did a lot of positive things this year," Kostek said. "We want to thank the seniors for all they've done for the program. We'll move on and continue to make strides."
The Tigers will return the nucleus of its team next year, including Estudillo, Williams, Hofer, Wilson and libero Emmalee Sheppard.
"They'll all go on and play club (ball)," Kostek said. "That is a great experience to continue to learn and bring back things to help us. ... We certainly have a lot of positives to look forward to."