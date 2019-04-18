Lincoln Southwest topped Fremont High School 9-0 in a girls tennis dual on Thursday afternoon at the Tigers’ courts.
“The girls battled a tough team and very windy conditions,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “You try to prepare for windy conditions, but playing a quality team makes it even tougher.”
In doubles, Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser suffered an 8-3 loss to Grace Bartomel and Allie Haggar. Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson fell 9-7 to Ella Dean and Meg Hove while Tawnie Escamilla and Payton Eyler lost 8-2 to Kate Swan and Alla Ford.
“All of our doubles teams did some good things today,” Larsen said. “Miah and Lexie had a slow start, but got stronger as the match went along. Elise and Hannah went back-and-forth for almost all of the match. Unfortunately, they came up just short in the last game. Payton and Tawnie had good stretches of play, but weren’t able to string together enough points to win some more games.”
FHS vs. LSW
Singles Matches
No. 1 — Shelby Henry, LSW, def. Lexie Glosser, 8-0. No. 2 — Lilly Zhan, LSW, def. Hannah Wilson, 8-2. No. 3 — Grace Bartolome, LSW, def. Miah Vakiner, 8-2. No. 4 — Ella Dean, LSW, def. Tawnie Escamilla, 6-1 (ended early due to rain). No. 5 — Meg Hove, LSW, def. Payton Eyler, 6-1 (ended early due to rain). No. 6 — Allie Haggar, LSW, def. Jules Schmidt, 8-1.