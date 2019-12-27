LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest used a balanced scoring attack to down Fremont High School 81-55 in a play-in game Friday afternoon of the Heartland Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.
Senior Brayton Christensen led the Silver Hawks with 16 points, including four 3-point field goals. Freshman Rylan Smith added 14 points while Jamison Focht (12) and Myles Hoehne (10) also hit double figures.
Fremont was far from full strength for the game. Starters Carter Sintek and Caden Curry both missed the match-up due to the flu. Sintek is the leading scorer this season with an average of 15.3 points per game while Curry is averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 assists.
Christensen scored all of the Silver Hawks’ points as they broke to an 8-5 lead. Travis Johnson’s basket cut the deficit to one point, but Southwest responded with a 10-0 run that was capped by Hoehne’s trey with 1:00 left in the first quarter.
The Silver Hawks led 21-10 after one quarter, but the Tigers closed to 22-17 on a John Russell free throw with 4:09 left in the half. Southwest scored the next eight points, including a trey by Smith, to push the advantage to 13.
LSW led 39-21 at the break. Mossimo Lojing, who tied Johnson for team-high honors with 14 points, had 12 in the third quarter, but the Silver Hawks led 60-43 entering the final eight minutes.
Sam Gifford finished with 11 points for the Tigers, including a trio of 3-point field goals. Micah Moore added six.
The loss drops the Tigers to 1-6. They will play a consolation game at 11 Saturday morning at North Star. Southwest, 3-3, will play the third-seeded Navigators at 4:15.
Box Score
Southwest 21 18 21 21 — 81
Fremont 10 11 22 12 — 55
Fremont — Mossimo Lojing 14, Travis Johnson 14, Sam Gifford 11, John Russell 1, Brady Millard 5, Micah Moore 6, Mark Mendoza 4.
Southwest — Jamison Focht 12, Brayton Christensen 16, Max Petersen 1, Rylan Smith 14, Myles Hoehne 10, Grant Mielak 3, Ben Hunzeker 5, Jared Bohrer 6, Jayson Wakefield 8, Tyler Sellentin 2, Dane Gebers 4.