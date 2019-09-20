Lincoln Southwest downed Lincoln North Star and Fremont High School in a tennis triangular on Thursday afternoon.
The Silver Hawks won 12 of the 18 contested matches. The Navigators won four while the Tigers prevailed in two. Southwest beat both squads 6-0 while LNS topped the Tigers 4-2.
“This is always a tough match for us,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Southwest is one of the best teams in the state right now and North Star always puts up a good fight. I was hoping we’d put up a little better fight against (the Gators), but it just wasn’t meant to be today.”
Alex Bigsby of the Tigers defeated North Star’s Jason Pham 8-2 at No. 1 singles. He suffered an 8-4 loss to senior Joe Harris of Southwest.
“Joe is the only undefeated player left in the state and he showed why,” Coach Bigsby said. “He is a steady and smart player. But Alex did some good things against him today and hopefully he learned a few things that he’ll be able to use down the road if they meet again.”
Fremont’s other win came at No. 1 doubles. Shane Miller and Avery Martin beat North Star’s Tan Phan and Ethan Mustard 8-5.
“Shane and Avery played some very good doubles today,” Bigsby said. “They lost to North Star last week and felt like it was a match they should have won. Today, they just looked more confident and sure of themselves. That translated into much more aggressive play and, eventually, a solid win.”
Martin and Miller lost 8-3 to Southwest’s Nick O’Shea and Grady Works.
“They also played Southwest well,” Bigsby said. “Nick and Grady are the No. 1 team in the state right now. But Shane and Avery competed hard with them and actually felt pretty good about the match, despite the score.”
At No. 2 singles, freshman Cameron Indra of the Tigers lost 8-2 to Southwest’s Blake Benson and 8-1 to North Star’s Cooper Wesslund. At No. 3, Kenan Brodd lost 8-1 to Will Claton (LSW) and 8-4 to Owen Jensen (LNS).
Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Anthony Siemer and Sebastian Villagomez lost 8-4 to North Star’s Evan Kocian and Josh Milkus and 8-0 to Southwest’s Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany. At No. 3, juniors Logan Schlautman and Will Furnas fell 8-0 to Southwest and 8-1 to North Star’s Nolan Haney and Kaden McCoy.
In junior varsity action, the Tigers won five matches. Brando Gallo defeated Tyler Dragoo of North Star 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Jacob Broeker and Reese Franzen won twice at No. 2 doubles while the mix of Payton Harman, Jaden Mark and Gage Ritthaler won twice at No. 3 doubles.
Fremont competes Monday in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.