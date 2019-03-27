Lincoln Southwest claimed top honors Wednesday during a season-opening quadrangular at the Fremont Golf Club.
The Silver Hawks, led by medalist Josh Bartels (75), won the meet with a 317. Papillion-La Vista South was second with 333, followed by Papillion-La Vista at 349. Fremont High was next with a 396.
Fremont coach Matt Burg said the Tigers competed well despite only having three days of practice at the club prior to the meet.
“It went OK today,” he said. “We didn’t finish as a team where we would’ve liked to, but for the first meet and a limited number of outside practices I thought we did really well.”
Senior Jack Kranz led FHS by shooting a 94 (45-49). Kenan Brodd recorded a 98 (51-47) while Nick Lamme was at 101 (52-49). Cal Miller finished with a 103 (51-52) and freshman Tyler Show had a 106 (54-52).
“I think the thing that takes the longest to come back is the short game,” Burg said. “In watching today, a lot of the guys’ short games were a little rusty.”
Burg said with the recent flooding in the city, it was good for the Tigers to start the season and get back to some normalcy in their lives.
“It was something for them to get their minds off of everything,” he said. “It can be relaxing and a good way for them to get away from what is going on.”
While it was the first prep meet in the career of Show, many of his teammates were also in new varsity positions.
“I think with this group we have some varsity experience, but they are in different spots,” Burg said. “Jack played 2 or 3 last year and is now at No. 1. Nick was No. 5 and is now at No. 2. I think that along with the jitters of it being the first meet probably led to higher scores today, but I saw a lot of things that were very encouraging. There are a lot of things for us to build on.”
Riley Podliski of the Southwest junior varsity had a memorable day. He finished fourth overall with a 78, but he also hit a hole-in-one. He recorded his ace on the 127-yard No. 17 with a gap wedge.
The Fremont High junior varsity shot a 461. Logan Martinez led the Tigers with a 106 (52-54) while Griffen Barrett had a 114 (56-58). Jake Hoshor finished with a 120 (55-65) and Jackson Brettmann had a 121 (57-64).
The Tigers also sent a squad to the Millard West JV Invitational at Pacific Springs.
Elkhorn South won the meet with a 330 while Millard West was second with a 335. Fremont shot a 509.
Zane Smith led Fremont with a 111. Alex Riessen (121), Anthony Siemer (134) and Tristan Gornke (143) also competed.
Fremont will compete Monday in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Oak Hills Country Club.
Results
Varsity Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 317, Papillion-La Vista South 333, Papillion-La Vista 349, Fremont 396.
Top Five Individuals — 1. Josh Bartels, LSW, 75. 2. Sebastian Holtmeier, PLV JV 76. 3. Hudson Schultz, LSW 78. 4. Riley Podliska, LSW JV 78. 5. Drew D’Ercole, PLVS, 81.
Fremont Scores — Jack Kranz 94, Nick Lamme 101, Cal Miller 103, Kenan Brodd 98, Tyler Show 106.
JV Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 342, Papillion-La Vista 375, Fremont 461.
Fremont Scores — Jake Hoshor 120, Logan Martinez 106, Jackson Brettmann 121, Griffen Barrett 114.