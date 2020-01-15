LINCOLN -- Lincoln East picked up a pair of swim dual wins on Tuesday against Fremont High School.
The Spartans won the boys dual 135-57 while the girls prevailed 151-36.
"Tonight was a tough dual for us, but there is lots of promise as the season progresses," Fremont coach Ali Granger said. "Everyone had great showings in non-specialty events."
Emma Walz notched the lone win for the girls when she won the 200 IM in 2:18.92.
"Emma swam a tough race against good competition and came out on top," Granger said about the senior, who also placed fourth in the breaststroke in 1:17.14.
Sophomore Lucy Dillon was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the Tigers.
"She had great performances in the relays as well as her individual 50 freestyle (fourth in 28.8)," Granger said. "Lucy is looking strong as we head into the back half of the season and we are excited to see what she can do."
Granger also praised Addie Schiemann, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle (31.0) and swam the anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay. She was joined by Walz, Dillon and Grace Blick on the relay that was second in 1:54.40.
"Addie had an amazing anchor leg and cracked :30 for the first time this season and really showed a great drive in the relay," Granger said. "She has been working very hard to get stronger and it has paid off. We can't wait to see what happens when she rests."
Blick was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.12. She improved her time by more than seven seconds. Teammate Kiera Spilinek was fifth in 1:37.67.
John Monson of the Tigers, who was third in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:08.15), won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.04. Teammate Nathaniel McClellan was third in 2:00.27 and also placed third in the 500 freestyle (5:22.57). Fremont also got a win from AJ Jacobus in the 50 freestyle in 24.73.
McClellan, Mack Prince, Connor Christ and Jacobus were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.09.
Zach Johnson was named the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for his efforts in the 100 butterfly (fifth in 1:17.01) and 100 breaststroke (sixth in 1:32.07).
"Zach has been working hard to learn the butterfly and has dabbled in the 50 on relays, but he did amazing in his first 100 fly tonight," Granger said. "He has gotten stronger and is showing so much potential as we hit the back half of the season."
Granger also lauded the work of Josh Iossi (220 freestyle), Cade Arnett (500 freestyle) as well as freshmen Devin Mark and Ethan Leffler.
"They (Mark and Leffler) had great time drops in their 50 and 100 freestyles and are also showing promise in the ability to race strong for the Tigers," she said. "Both of these boys have grown so much already this season we can't wait to see how they finish."
The Tigers will compete at the Gene Cotter Invitational on Saturday at Lincoln High.