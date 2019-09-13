Fremont High School suffered an 8-1 loss to Lincoln East Thursday in a tennis dual on the Tigers' courts.
"This was another tough match for us today," Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. "Lincoln East has a deep team and they played well. That being said, I'm really proud of how my team competed today and especially proud of how they carried themselves. Things got a little chippy at times, but our guys kept rising to the top and really carried themselves with class and demeanor."
Junior Alex Bigsby picked up the win for the Tigers. He defeated Kyle Givens 9-8 (5) at No. 1 singles.
"Alex didn't have his best stuff today," Coach Bigsby said. "His serve was just off ... but he played a solid tiebreaker to seal the victory."
The Spartans swept the doubles matches. Seniors Shane Miller and Avery Martin of the Tigers lost a hard-fought 9-7 match to Reese McReynolds and Josiah Thacker at No. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
"Shane and Avery played a very good doubles match and unfortunately came up just short of the win," Bigsby said. "They haven't played together much the last couple of weeks as we've been tinkering with the lineup, but I was pleased with how they worked together and adapted on the fly."
Bigsby said he is happy with the team's progress.
"We're seeing so much improvement right now from so many guys," he said. "The scores may not be reflecting it, but we're seeing it in practice and I know we're going to see it show up in the win column as well. Guys like Cameron (Indra), Anthony (Siemer) and Sebastian (Villagomez) have all played multiple positions in the last two weeks. But they're fighting and competing and giving us their best, which is all we can ask of them."
The Tigers host the Fremont Invitational at 8:30 Saturday morning. Other schools expected to compete include: Omaha Westside, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Millard South, Gretna, Columbus, Bellevue East, Lincoln Southeast and Norfolk.
At 4 on Tuesday afternon, Fremont will host a dual against Millard South.