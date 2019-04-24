Lincoln East defeated Fremont High School 9-0 in a tennis dual on Tuesday afternoon.
"The scores don't indicate how close some of the matches were today," Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. "We got off to a bit of a slow start in our doubles matches. Against a team like East, you can't afford to get behind early and have to try and fight your way back into a match."
Hannah Wilson and Elise Patchen fell 8-0 at No. 1 doubles to Hailey Haar and Kathy Le.
"Elise and Hannah played much better in the latter games of their match," Larsen said. "To their credit, East did a great job attacking the net and controlling points from there."
Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser suffered an 8-3 loss to Kristina Le and Elly Johnsen at No. 2 doubles.
"Miah and Lexie got down 0-3 and showed great poise fighting back," Larsen said. "We just made too many mistakes that kept the match in their favor."
The Tigers won the junior varsity dual 9-4.
Jules Schmidt, Elise Estudillo, Grace Blick, Paloma Garcia and Mackenzie Kirby were among the singles winners for the Tigers. Schmidt and Kirby, Blick and Estudillo and Adisyn Mendlik and Lexie Langley were among the doubles winners.
Recently, the Tigers defeated Elkhorn 7-3 in a junior varsity dual. Payton Eyler, Schmidt, Blick, Katelyn Johnson, Kirby and Estudillo won singles matches. Schmidt and Kirby and Blick and Estudillo won doubles matches.
The Tigers will compete Friday in the Millard West Invitational at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.