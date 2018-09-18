Fremont High School was hoping to stretch its winning streak to three matches on Tuesday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium, but there was one problem.
Lincoln East.
The Spartans evened their record to 9-9 by sweeping the Tigers 25-13, 25-15, 25-12. The loss drops FHS to 9-7 on the season.
“I think we all feel like we took a step backward tonight,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We played pretty timidly. We had some spurts where we did some good things, but we were really timid on serve receive and that killed us.”
While the Tigers struggled in certain areas, Kostek said the Spartans deserve credit for how well they competed.
“They really surprised me,” she said. “I thought they played really well and were one of the better teams that we’ve faced this year. They were very balanced and disciplined and we didn’t respond.”
Taylor Pemberton led the Tigers in set assists with eight. Teammate Hannah Wilson finished with six.
Riley Hoerath had six kills and four blocks while Chelsi Judds-Krenk finished with three blocks. Lexi Proskovec added three kills.
Madi Moore had the lone ace serve of the night for FHS. Wilson had 10 digs.
“We did have some girls play solid, but we just had way too many unforced errors tonight,” Kostek said.
The Tigers are off the rest of the week and won’t return to action until a road trip on Tuesday night to Norfolk.
“The good thing is we have four days of practice before our (next game),” Kostek said. “I’m confident that the girls will rebound. I think they’ll come to practice to work on some things so they can get better.”
After the match at Norfolk, the Tigers will compete in the two-day Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Sept. 28-29. East returns to action on Saturday when they host Class B’s Seward. The Spartans’ next match against Class A competition is Tuesday night at home against the Kearney Bearcats.
The Fremont ninth-grade and reserve volleyball teams defeated the Spartans, but scores were not available.