Spencer Hamilton, Bergan win home quad

Bergan’s Spencer Hamilton recorded the low-round of the day to take home the top spot at the Knights home quad Monday, leading Bergan to the team title as well.

Hamilton shot a 39 as the lone golfer to shoot under 40 at the Fremont Golf Club.

The Knights captured the team title with a 172, edging out Yutan by four strokes, 172-176.

Brady Davis finished in a tie for fourth with David City’s Keyan Helgoth, shooting a 43. Preston Tracy was a shot back with a 44 and Jarett Boggs rounded out the team score with a 46.

Jared Forsberg shot a 51 as well for the Knights.

Bergan is coming off a fourth place finish at the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

Davis took home a runner-up finish as a individual, shooting a 77.

Hamilton shot an 85 followed by Tracy’s 92 and Bogg’s 93. Forsberg added a 100 as well.

Monday’s runner-up Yutan was led by Jake Richmond, who took second with a 40. Will Elgert captured third with a 42. Brady Timm’s 46 and Sam Petersen’s 48 rounded out the Chieftains’ team score.