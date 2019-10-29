The Fremont Tiger Hockey Club opened its season recently by defeating the Millard North Mustangs 6-1 at the Sidner Ice Arena.
Senior Spencer Sorensen of the Tigers scored a goal off assists from Jax Sorensen and Cal Miller with 4:35 left in the opening period. The Tigers made it 2-0 a little more than a minute later when Miller scored off assists from the Sorensens.
Jax Sorensen made it 3-0 when he scored in the second period. Ryan Haack provided the assist.
After Jackson Martin of the Mustangs scored, Spencer Sorensen made it 4-1. His second goal came via an assist from Ty Hallberg.
Spencer Sorensen connected again with 4:45 left in the third period. He completed the hat trick on a goal assisted by Hallberg and Jax Sorensen. Fremont finished the scoring with 2:30 left on Reese Franzen's goal.
Fremont plays Westside at 7:30 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena. On Sunday, the Tigers play Lincoln at 6 at Sidner.