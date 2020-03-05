St. Paul edges Wahoo High 41-38

St. Paul coach Rick Peters pulled out every strategy in the book to help his No. 3-ranked Wildcats squeak out a 41-38 victory over Wahoo in a Class C-1 state tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

He called for a “two-man” offense with sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert who worked for 22 points.

The former longtime boys coach at St. Paul deployed a diamond-and-one defense on Wahoo’s Kendal Brigham. She finished with 15 points but was blanketed throughout the second half.

That defense depended on Anna Thede chasing Brigham throughout the game.

“She wasn’t going to score, but we just praise her all the time for her defensive effort,” Peters said. “She shut down good players across the state. You’ve got to be ready to help her and we did a pretty good job of that.”

St. Paul, which hadn’t been to the state tournament since 1993, struggled throughout the first half and early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats hit just 25% of their shots until Amber Kosmicki sank a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter.